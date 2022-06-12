Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 headlines UFC 278

The UFC welterweight title will be on the line in Salt Lake City on August 20th.

During Saturday’s UFC 275 broadcast, the promotion announced that reigning champion Kamaru Usman will rematch Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 at Vivint Arena in Utah. It’s only the second event ever held in Utah and the first pay-per-view.

Usman (20-1) has five successful title defenses under his belt, including his decision win over Colby Covington in their UFC 268 rematch. He’s beaten Covington twice, Jorge Masvidal twice, and Gilbert Burns over the past three years. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also holds a decision win over Edwards from way back in December 2015.

Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) hasn’t lost since that Usman bout, winning nine of his last ten and going to an unfortunate no contest with Belal Muhammad. ‘Rocky’ hasn’t fought since his five-round decision over Nate Diaz last June, which the Brit was comfortably winning before Diaz hurt him late in the final round. Edwards’ best wins at welterweight include Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson.

No other fights were announced for UFC 278, but it’s expected that Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa will be a part of this card.