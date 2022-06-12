 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 275 scorecards: Glover Teixeira was apparently just seconds away from retaining title

See how the judges scored the main event fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

By Milan Ordoñez
Glover Teixeira exits the Octagon after his UFC 257 title fight against Jiri Prochazka.
Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

UFC 275’s headliner between light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka did not disappoint. It was a full showcase of mixed martial arts for nearly five rounds, until “The Czech Samurai” scored a submission win in the final 28 seconds of the fight.

But if Teixeira managed to survive that last round, he would’ve retained the UFC undisputed 205-pound belt, as you’ll see in the scorecards below.

Even if all three gave the final round to Prochazka with a 10-9 tally, judge Michael Bell would have it 48-47 for Jiri. Judge Ben Cartlidge would have it 48-47 for Teixeira while judge Clemens Werner would have a 48-48 tally.

That would then result in a split draw and the Brazilian retaining the title. But as it was proven on Saturday night, this is a crazy sport where absolutely anything can happen.

Prochazka, the newly-minted champion, has now extended his UFC win streak to three as he improves to a record of 29-3-1. Teixeira, meanwhile, broke a six-fight win streak as he dropped to a win-loss slate of 33-8. Both men will take home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.

