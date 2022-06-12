UFC 275 scorecards: Glover Teixeira was apparently just seconds away from retaining title

UFC 275’s headliner between light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka did not disappoint. It was a full showcase of mixed martial arts for nearly five rounds, until “The Czech Samurai” scored a submission win in the final 28 seconds of the fight.

But if Teixeira managed to survive that last round, he would’ve retained the UFC undisputed 205-pound belt, as you’ll see in the scorecards below.

Even if all three gave the final round to Prochazka with a 10-9 tally, judge Michael Bell would have it 48-47 for Jiri. Judge Ben Cartlidge would have it 48-47 for Teixeira while judge Clemens Werner would have a 48-48 tally.

That would then result in a split draw and the Brazilian retaining the title. But as it was proven on Saturday night, this is a crazy sport where absolutely anything can happen.

Prochazka, the newly-minted champion, has now extended his UFC win streak to three as he improves to a record of 29-3-1. Teixeira, meanwhile, broke a six-fight win streak as he dropped to a win-loss slate of 33-8. Both men will take home a $50K bonus for Fight of the Night.