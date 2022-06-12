 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

This is UFC 275 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UFC 275 is in the books, and it was arguably the best and wildest event the promotion has put on this year. The main event was an intense war between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, which constantly went back-and-forth. This happened up until the final minute, where Prochazka secured a nice rear naked choke without the hooks on to take the belt and become the first Czech UFC champion.

In the second of two title bouts, Valentina Shevchenko was pushed hard for the first time in years, with Taila Santos winning enough ground exchanges to put a scare to the dominant champion. An accidental headbutt possibly turned the tide, but overall it was Shevchenko landed more strikes and she earned a hard fought split decision win to keep her title.

The rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang started out similar to their 2020 FOTY, but the Chinese former champion made nice adjustments and eventually landed a walk-off spinning backfist knockout. Jedrzejczyk left her gloves in the Octagon and retired after the loss, capping a decorated career for the former longtime strawweight champion.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 27 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...