Pros and Cons from UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

UFC 275 is in the books, and it was arguably the best and wildest event the promotion has put on this year. The main event was an intense war between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira, which constantly went back-and-forth. This happened up until the final minute, where Prochazka secured a nice rear naked choke without the hooks on to take the belt and become the first Czech UFC champion.

In the second of two title bouts, Valentina Shevchenko was pushed hard for the first time in years, with Taila Santos winning enough ground exchanges to put a scare to the dominant champion. An accidental headbutt possibly turned the tide, but overall it was Shevchenko landed more strikes and she earned a hard fought split decision win to keep her title.

The rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang started out similar to their 2020 FOTY, but the Chinese former champion made nice adjustments and eventually landed a walk-off spinning backfist knockout. Jedrzejczyk left her gloves in the Octagon and retired after the loss, capping a decorated career for the former longtime strawweight champion.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts:

DELLA MADDALENA TKOs EMEEV



PROS: Body shot TKOs are relatively rare, and always great. He survived a pretty good anaconda choke attempt right before that too. Singapore crowd had a sizable Australian contingent going crazy.



MATTHEWS TKO's FIALHO



PROS: What a fun fight. Fialho came in with growing hype from two KOs in the last two months, but Matthews just outboxed him. The Aussie looked like a significantly improved fighter that’s now delivering on his potential.



ZHANG FACEPLANTS JOANNA



PROS: Spectacular fight, and nasty finish. Even before that spinning backfist KO, Zhang looked improved and had a smart approach by mixing things up, landing with damage on the mat.



SHEVCHENKO HANGS ON TO BELT



PROS: Santos exceeded expectations, winning ground exchanges, kept it very close.



JIRI TAKES BELT IN INSANE WAR



CONS: Both had bad decisions, could’ve finished earlier but it made for a…



#UFC275 OVERALL



PROS: Wildest event of 2022? Jiri-Glover was BONKERS, Shevchenko got pushed, Zhang-Joanna went to war until a backfist faceplant that'll be in highlight reels forever, plus more KOs. SG crowd was wild, even early in morning!



