Former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk announces retirement after brutal KO loss to Zhang at UFC 275

After a disappointing result at UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has announced her retirement from professional competition.

By Milan Ordoñez
Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk moments before her UFC 275 rematch against Zhang Weili.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After a stellar 16-year combat sports career, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is retiring from professional competition. The former UFC strawweight champion made the announcement after her second-round faceplant knockout loss in her rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

Speculations began brewing when Jedrzejczyk began taking off her gloves during Zhang’s Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. She then made it official during her turn on the mic.

“Guys, I love life so much. I will join DC’s league. I’m retired, guys. I love you so much. Thank you for the support.”

In late April, Jedrzejczyk signed a new multi-fight deal, stating “money is not everything.” But after a disappointing result, she also addressed her employers with an apology and a show of gratitude.

“Dana, so sorry I let you down, man. Lorenzo, when you were still here. Hunter, matchmakers. But I want to give big credit, big thanks to all UFC employees. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. I love you guys. Every single person.”

Jedrzejczyk, who turns 35 in August, ended her MMA career with a record of 16-5. She defended the 115-pound title a total of five times before losing it to Rose Namajunas in 2017.

