New champion! - Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka full fight video highlights from UFC 275 main event

Headlining UFC 275 in Singapore is the light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. It was veteran smarts and proven experience from Teixeira vs the youth and dynamic striking of Prochazka.

Both men had their moments and flashed what they’ve been known for. Teixeira survived getting rocked various times to get on top, while Prochazka got very very wild that contributed to an insane back and forth match up.

In the fifth round after countless wild exchanges, Jiri got a rear naked choke without hooks out of nowhere that finished the fight. He finished Teixeira and is now the new light heavyweight champion.

Watch highlights along with a snippet of our play-by-play below:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, Round 5

Glover with a big combo to start, then a massive right and Prochazka is hurt! Glover looks for a guillotine and Prochazka pops out right away! He’s working from the top now. Glover uses one butterfly and Prochazka let him up. Jiri with a jab. Combo from Teixeira. Huge left hook. Glover looks for the takedown. Prochazka getsa way. Both men with rights. Jab from Prochazka. Two combos from Glover. He gets Prochazka down as far as his butt. Glover to mount! 1:50 to go. He uses the fence to reverse! He’s landing big shots to a prone Glover. Jiri in side. Jiri looks for a no-hook RNC! OH MY GOD GLOVER TAPPED OUT! WITH SECONDS LEFT IN THE FIGHT OH MY GOD!

Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke), 4:32 of round 5

