UFC 275 post-fight bonuses: Teixeira-Prochazka put out FOTY contender, every finish got 50K

The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka. The card saw five (T)KOs, one submission, and four decisions, including two split-decisions.

FOTN: Teixeira- Prochazka

POTN: Zhang, Della Maddalena, Matthews, Maheshate, Juarez

Tonight’s outstanding event opened with Joselyne Edwards taking a unanimous decision over Ramona Pascual after a spirited fight that saw Pascual doing well early and Edwards turning the fight around and dominating in the third round. That was followed up with Silvana Gomez Juarez landing a mammoth right hand on Liang Na, putting her on roller skates, then finishing the job with followup rockets. And she did it in 80 seconds flat. Kyung-ho Kang defeated Danna Batgerel in a fun scrap that was loaded with action. Batgerel’s post-fight speech was also a winner.

Brendan Allen defeated Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision after a razor-close fight that saw both men have big moments but it was Allen that did the most damage, and with the new criteria, damage is the name of the game when scoring a fight. The cageside fans weren’t happy, but the right man won. Hayisaer Maheshate defeated Steve Garcia via bombastic KO just 74 seconds in. Garcia planted face first ala Ric Flair. Josh Culibao defeated Seung Woo Choi via split decision in an action-packed firefight that was the very definition of a slobberknocker. The judge that scored for Choi is crazy. Just saying.

Preliminary Card

Josh Culibao defeated Seung Woo Choi via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hayisaer Maheshate defeated Steve Garcia via KO (punch), 1:14 of round 1

Brendan Allen defeated Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung-ho Kang defeated Danna Batgerel via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Fight Pass Card

Silvana Gomez Juarez defeated Liang Na via KO (punches), 1:20 of round 1

Joselyne Edwards defeated Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

The main card opened with Jack Della Maddalena destroying Ramazan Emeev with strikes in the first round with strikes. This card is chock full of first-round finishes! Jake Matthews might not have gotten a first-round finish, but he did get a second-round knockout when he finished the new “it” boy, Andre Fialho with a series of ferocious bombs that Fialho couldn’t defend. Breakout performance for Matthews. Joanna Jedrzejczyk looked a mere shadow of herself tonight. Weili tuned her up the entire first round, landing all manner of kicks, punches and takedowns extending into small grappling exchanges. The second round was a carbon copy of the first with one exception. Weili spun with the force of level 5 tornado, planting Joanna face first into the canvas with a massive spinning backfist. Fight over. Then, Joanna retired, stating that she was soon going to be 35 and that she wanted to be a mother and businesswoman. Best of luck in all your endeavors, JJ.

The co-main event featured Valentina Shevchenko being given the toughest fight of her title reign. Taila Santos was just as strong and composed as Valentina, it was her lack of output that was an issue. That and an accidental clash of heads in the third round that pretty much closed her right eye. Shevchenko won the exchanges handily on the feet and Santos was stronger on the ground. In the end, the split-decision would go to Valentina, but I’m sure they’ll run this one back again. Great technical battle between the two women.

The headliner saw Glover Teixeira get Jiri Prochazka down twice in the first round, landing lots of offense and making the young Czech look highly uncomfortable. The second round was a better one for the challenger, but Glover tried to stay active throughout. Midway through the stanza, both men looked winded, but out of nowhere, Glover landed a huge left, and that set up another big grappling exchange. By the end of that round, Glover was just landing Hellbows at will, bloodying Jiri’s face to a crimson mask.

Round three was more of the same—Jiri starts tuning up Glover, Glover takes him down, rinse, repeat. By the way, this fight is incredible. About midway, though, Jiri really started turning the tide, and was wailing on Teixeira. Both men are bloody now. By the time the last seconds of the round happened, Glover was on top again, raining down elbows. Fifteen minutes down. Ten to go.

Round four was a carbon copy of round three. It was back-and-forth so many times I lost count. I know I mentioned it already, but this fight was amazing! Anyway, round five was exactly the same as round four except Glover was really starting to look like he was about to finish Jiri. Then, he jumped guard, and from there, Jiri worked from the top until he managed to get the rear-naked choke sunk in. Glover tapped with 28 seconds left on the clock. He would’ve won were it not for the tap. And new.

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of round 5

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Weili Zhang defeated Joaanna Jedrzejczyk via KO (spinning backfist), 2:28 of round 2

Jake Matthews defeated Andre Fialho via KO, 2:24 of round 2

Jack Della Maddalena defeated Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes), 2:32 of round 1

Gate: $1,546,732 USD

Attendance: 10,787 (sold out, 16th consecutive sell out with full capacity, sporting event gate record)