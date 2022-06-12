 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Split! - UFC 275 video: Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos full fight highlights from title bout

Watch video from the UFC 275 co-main event

By Anton Tabuena
UFC 266: Shevshenko v Murphy Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Co-headlining UFC 275 was the flyweight title bout between dominant champion Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. Shevchenko naturally came in as the favorite, having been champion for about four years and having six title defenses in her belt already. Santos surprised onlookers though, winning the grappling exchanges, especially early for on and pushing Shevchenko the most in years.

It was close and competitive, with likely the second stanza being the swing round. In the end, despite a good run from Santos, it was a split decision victory for the champion in Shevchenko.

Watch highlights along with a snippet of our play-by-play below:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos, Round 5

Hard body kick from Shevchenko. Combo from Valentina but Santos gets a hold of her and Santos ends up on top after a scramble. Shevchenko used the fence to push off but Santos takes her back. Shevchenko has her high and she shakes her off. 3:15 to go. High drama. Inside leg kick and a big right from Shevchenko. They trade low kicks. Shevchenko with a takedown. She’s in half. Shoulder check. Not much else though. Santos is locking her down. 1:15 to go. Shevchenko spins but Santos retains half. 25 seconds. 10-9 Shevchenko but I have it 48-47 Santos.

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

