UFC 275: Pros react to Jiri Prochazka’s insane war, submission win over Glover Teixeira

In one of the most insane fights in light heavyweight history, Jiri Prochazka became the new champion at UFC 275. In the closing seconds of a back-and-forth battle, ‘Denisa’ managed to choke out an exhausted Glover Teixeira to snatch the belt in the fifth round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Jiri Prochazka by knockout. Just wait. #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Jiri pressed the wrong buttons on ufc 4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

10-9 Glover

What an opening round! #ufc275 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 12, 2022

Old guys! — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) June 12, 2022

Jiri needs to chill out and maintain #UFC275 champ might get the finish before 3rd @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 12, 2022

I love how Glover is utilizing body kicks to set up the catch kick takedowns! #UFC275 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022

Glover Teixeira is super skilled regardless of the end results ! #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

Jiri Prochazka is just making stupid mistakes that could cost him this fight #UFC275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

I now understand why Jon Jones and DC dominated this weight class for so many years. It really puts things into perspective. #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Glovers chin at 42 is holding up!!! Wow!!!! #ufc275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

This I think is my favorite fight ever at 205… completely mind blown — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 12, 2022

Best light heavyweight title fight in the longest #ufc275 tune in! — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) June 12, 2022

What a fight. @gloverteixeira is an absolute legend. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) June 12, 2022

Glover ain’t 42 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Fight of the Year candidate right here. Just wow. #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

#UFC275 this fight has everything! Strikes subs wrestling back and forth action! what a fight ! — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 12, 2022

Wow what a fight! The Winner truly deserves it! #UFC275 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 12, 2022

Inspirational performance from both fighters. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 12, 2022

HOLY SHIT!! — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022

HOLY SHIT WHAT A FIGHT!! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) June 12, 2022

That beats bonner and griffin. That was absolutely insane. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 12, 2022

wow… it’s not over til it’s over — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 12, 2022

This fight seriously had me stressed out! #mainevent #UFC275 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) June 12, 2022

WHAT AN EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER!!!



This main event chaotically delivered the entire time!! Congrats to New champ Jiri Prochazka #UFC275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

@JonnyBones is the best to ever do it !!! Like him or not !!! — Yorgan Decastro (@DecastroYorgan) June 12, 2022

Wow Jiri is very quite the athlete, and fighter. What a come back #UFC275 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 12, 2022

Man idk I think we need a rematch — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022