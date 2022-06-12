 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 275! Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka live stream!

Filed under:

UFC 275: Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko’s close split decision win over Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos at UFC 275. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos at UFC 275.
Valentina Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos at UFC 275.
Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

In the closest title defense or her UFC career, Valentina Shevchenko managed to get the job done once again at UFC 275. After five close rounds against a game Taila Santos, ‘Bullet’ scored a split decision at the end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

In This Stream

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 23 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...