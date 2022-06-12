UFC 275: Pros react to Valentina Shevchenko’s close split decision win over Taila Santos

In the closest title defense or her UFC career, Valentina Shevchenko managed to get the job done once again at UFC 275. After five close rounds against a game Taila Santos, ‘Bullet’ scored a split decision at the end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.
Why Valentina looks like she already lost the fight?— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 12, 2022
Schevchenko the only person that can win a round with someone on her back jk but seriously gotta stay focused #UFC275— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
She just made Valentina mad oouu— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022
Santos was nasty.. Ripping on Valentina’s nose.. wrenching her forearm across her face! Amaze adjustment by The Queen with back strikes. We have ourselves a FIGHT!! #UFC275— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 12, 2022
What’s with the stand up #herzog? #UFC275— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 12, 2022
Taila is STRONG. She’s making this fight tough for Shevchenko. Possibly up 2-0. #UFC275— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
Throwback to the old lay and pray days for Santos so far— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022
I can’t believe what I’m watching rn— Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 12, 2022
100% of affective strikes have been landed by the bullet, but 100% of control has been shown by Santos. The unified rules are extremely clear that the Bullet should be ahead, but do you agree?— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022
Taila is strong! She’s making Valentina make mistakes! #UFC275— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) June 12, 2022
How many of these explosions has Santos got in the tank. That’s the question. Looking strong so far ♂️— Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) June 12, 2022
That changes the whole fight at this point!! Really?! Idk what you can even do here but she’s now fighting with one eye in a fight that she’s winning. Insane! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
3-0 no bias , My eyes are working , I wonder if the judges eyes are working also ! #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
That changes the whole fight at this point!! Really?! Idk what you can even do here but she’s now fighting with one eye in a fight that she’s winning. Insane! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
How unfortunate is that headbut , changed the momentum completely— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 12, 2022
Shevchenko needs to learn how to get out of the figure four body lock (or body triangle what ever you like to call it ) she’s not even trying (not easy but need to work for it. She is losing the fight just defending the choke)— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022
People were laughing when I said Santos had the best shot at beating Shevchenko is a long time. 5th and final round and Shevchenko needs a finish to win.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
You will only see head and arm throws in jv wrestling, women’s fighting and the heavyweight division #UFC275— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) June 12, 2022
This is going to be controversial! #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
49-46 ?!??!?!? Whoever that was, FIRED. Now ! #ufc275— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022
Booooooooo!!! (The judges not the fighters, that fight was amazing)— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) June 12, 2022
Who is judging these fight 49-46????? Wow. #UFC275— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) June 12, 2022
I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
Are you fucking kidding me? What in the fuck.— Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) June 12, 2022
49-46 … damn did they send their cards in before the fight Damnnn . Good fight #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
Apparently if you almost finish the fight on the feet, you clearly win the round. If you almost finish the fight on the ground, it probably does nothing. Shevchenko is an excellent fighter but made critical of mistakes tonight and I thought she lost tonight.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
That was an absolute robbery. And everyone in the world knows it. Taila Santos is champ.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) June 12, 2022
Tough fight but I think the Brazilian won #UFC275— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2022
I had it 3-2 for Santos but still it was a great fight! #UFC275— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022
Loading comments...