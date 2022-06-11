In what was probably the unofficial main event for many fans, former strawweight champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced each other again as part of the UFC 275 main card. Their first bout was a back-and-forth instant classic of a brawl, and it was awarded as the 2020 fight of the year.

The fight looked as wild as the first one, but Zhang had the edge with ground and pound from the first round and a brutal spinning backfist in the second. Zhang landed out of nowhere and Joanna was left out cold and faceplanted.

After the loss, Joanna left her gloves in the cage and retired.

Watch highlights along with a snippet of our play-by-play below:

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Round 2

Low kicks from both. Joanna with a right. Nice side kick to the body from Weili. Joanna with a right, but Weili right back with a right and a body kick. Weili with a body kick. Joanna with two low kicks. In the clinch. Knees from Joanna, elbows from Weili. Weili couldn’t get the takedown. SPINNING BACKFIST FROM WEILI KNOCKS JOANNA OUT! FACE PLANT! OH MY GOD!

Weili Zhang defeated Joaanna Jedrzejczyk via KO (spinning backfist), 2:28 of round 2

