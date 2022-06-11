UFC 275: Pros react to Weili Zhang’s spinning backfist KO, Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s retirement

In another violent performance Weili Zhang got the job done in the rematch again. This time around, ‘Magnum’ managed to finish Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a highlight reel spinning back feast in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the knockout.

Let the knock outs keep coming, except for this next one! This one can go the distance if it’s another masterpiece!! #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

If Joanna doesn't look like megamind after this fight I am going to be disappointed. — Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) June 12, 2022

I’ve been waiting since March 2020 to see this one run back. Get your ready! Let’s go Zhang Weili, I’m so proud of you! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

You can watch these two fight every weekend! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 12, 2022

Weili Zhang is all over JJ . Vicious #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

What a round!! Gotta wonder how much energy Weili expended and Joanna is throwing HARD!!! Amazing fight! #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Wow no way — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

Oh. My. Gawwdddd — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) June 12, 2022

That was slick and nasty! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

WOWWW!! Weili Zhang ladies and gentlemen



She better be fighting for the title next! #ufc275 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022

What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022

Weili Zhang & Joanna Jędrzejczyk represent Women’s mma well. Skills , cardio and strength. Respect ladies . I can watch them fight all day ! #UFC275 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022

Wether she wins or loses, Weili always looks like a improved version of herself. She looked phenomenal tonight. Joanna is a true warrior, fought hard but was alway a step behind. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022

The spin back fist is so underrated. What a finish !!! #UFC275 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022

We love you Joanna @joannamma @AmericanTopTeam You're a pure martial artist. Respect and head up. You'll be back @ufc #UFC275 — Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 12, 2022

Congrats to Weili on an amazing win and congrats to Joanna on an incredible career. #UFC275 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 12, 2022