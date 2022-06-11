UFC 275: Pros react to Weili Zhang’s spinning backfist KO, Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s retirement

In another violent performance Weili Zhang got the job done in the rematch again. This time around, ‘Magnum’ managed to finish Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a highlight reel spinning back feast in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the knockout.
Let the knock outs keep coming, except for this next one! This one can go the distance if it’s another masterpiece!! #UFC275— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
If Joanna doesn't look like megamind after this fight I am going to be disappointed.— Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) June 12, 2022
I’ve been waiting since March 2020 to see this one run back. Get your ready! Let’s go Zhang Weili, I’m so proud of you!— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
You can watch these two fight every weekend!— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 12, 2022
Weili Zhang is all over JJ . Vicious #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
What a round!! Gotta wonder how much energy Weili expended and Joanna is throwing HARD!!! Amazing fight! #UFC275— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
Wow no way— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
Oh. My. Gawwdddd— Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) June 12, 2022
SPINNING BACK-FIST!!! #UFC275— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
That was slick and nasty! #UFC275— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
WOWWW!! Weili Zhang ladies and gentlemen— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022
She better be fighting for the title next! #ufc275
June 12, 2022
What a performance by Zhang! Always dangerous spinning back fist— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 12, 2022
Weili Zhang & Joanna Jędrzejczyk represent Women’s mma well. Skills , cardio and strength. Respect ladies . I can watch them fight all day ! #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
Wether she wins or loses, Weili always looks like a improved version of herself. She looked phenomenal tonight. Joanna is a true warrior, fought hard but was alway a step behind.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
The spin back fist is so underrated. What a finish !!! #UFC275— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022
Kurw... Congrats for Weili. #UFC275— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 12, 2022
We love you Joanna @joannamma @AmericanTopTeam You're a pure martial artist. Respect and head up. You'll be back @ufc #UFC275— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 12, 2022
Congrats to Weili on an amazing win and congrats to Joanna on an incredible career. #UFC275— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 12, 2022
Thank you @joannamma a champion a legend.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022
