UFC 275: Pros react to Jake Matthews, Jack Della Maddalena’s knockout victories

The Aussies started off UFC 275’s main card in impressive fashion with a couple of knockout wins. First, Jack Della Maddalena caught Ramazan Emeev with powerful body shots to finish the bout in the opening round. Then, Jake Matthews showed impressive hands and knocked Andre Fialho out cold in the following bout in Round 2. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both finishes.
Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho
Jake is looking extremely fast so far! #UFC275— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022
This fight is crazy! #UFC275— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) June 12, 2022
@JakeMatthewsUFC got caught but he’s looking great tonight #ufc275— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022
Wow!!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews with the best performance of his career! Never looked better #UFC275— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews been doing some off-season striking training.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
Matthew’s looked crisp, technical, & patient!! Great fight! #KeysToSuccess #UFC275— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022
Best performance of his career so far!! @JakeMatthewsUFC looks cool AF!!— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 12, 2022
Viking Energy ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Daaaaamn @JakeMatthewsUFC that was incredible…best I’ve ever seen him. Welterweights look out! #ufc275— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022
Jake Matthews landed almost every punch he threw in that round. He made the right adjustments after the first #ufc275— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev
What happened to that dudes body— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 12, 2022
Emeev got hit to the body in warmups?— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022
Beautiful finish— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 12, 2022
LETS GO ! Passed the test with flying colors #ufc275— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 12, 2022
Della Madalena is a cool customer. Stayed calm in that choke. Comes back and lands a body shot from hell. Pretty sweet!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 12, 2022
WOW!! #UFC275 That was beast!!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022
Jack Della can fight . He’s one is the best fighters I’ve seen come from contenders . Dudes a savage #UFC275— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 12, 2022
