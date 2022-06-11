UFC 275 results: Weili Zhang retires Joanna Jedrzejczyk with spinning backfist KO

The finishes on the UFC 275 PPV main card continue on as we just witnessed a crazy stoppage in the strawweight division. After a wild opening round, Weili Zhang took out Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a spinning backfist in the second stanza to score a stellar walk off knockout. Zhang won their first meeting after an insane five-round war, and now she has gone up 2-0 against JJ by adding to her highlight reel. In her post-fight interview, Zhang called for a match with the champion, Carla Esparza, in Abu Dhabi.

Also on the mic, Jedrzejczyk left her gloves in the Octagon and announced her retirement from the sport of MMA. After a 15-fight UFC career, and becoming one of the most dominant strawweight champions of all time, JJ ends her competitive journey with a highly respectable record of 16-5. She will truly be missed!

The fighters got right to work, exchanging frenzied combos in the middle of the Octagon. Jedrzejczyk landed a powerful leg kick that buckled Zhang, but Weili stood right up and blasted a takedown. Zhang unloaded a bunch of ground strikes from the top, while keeping Jedrzejczyk pinned on there floor. When Jedrzejczyk did stand up, Zhang dragged her right back down, took full mount, and then began dropping a ton of big elbows. Jedrzejczyk found a way back to her feet, and landing her right hand.

The second round opened with more intense back and forth combos, with both fighters landing. Zhang went to the takedown again, but Jedrzejczyk was able to avoid it this time and keep the match on the feet. That’s when Zhang delivered a slick spinning backfist that sent Jedrzejczyk falling to the floor face first. No followup was necessary and Zhang enjoyed a walk off knockout. MY OH MY!

Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk by KO at 2:28 of round 2: Strawweight

