UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 275 takes place in Singapore.

Today’s show will feature two title fights and an epic rematch on top. In the headliner, Glover Teixeira will defend his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. The co-main will see women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko making her seventh title defense, meeting Taila Santos. If that wasn’t enough, former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang will face off once again.

This post will cover the main event title fight between Teixeira and Prochazka.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are two early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 7pm ET/4pm PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN+ and move big ESPN for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.