UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘Smell of pain’

UFC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

As usual it seems, we start things off with Jiri Prochazka. He says the time for war is near. He feels ready to go. He passes Glover Teixeira on the way out and they exchange some words. Jovially. Glover gets a workout in to continue the weight-cutting process.

Weili Zhang is cutting now. She doesn’t like the sauna, so they bag her up and work her out instead. Now a team jog.

Prochazka goes to the arena to watch a Road to the UFC event. He says it’s good to know where you’re fighting because it helps with preparation.

Weigh-ins time. They skip the real weigh-in and go straight to the ceremonial one for this Embedded series. Joanna Jedrzejczk talks to the camera before she comes out. 116. Weili gets big cheers. 116 as well. Intense but respectful staredown. Joanna asks her if she wants to win fight of the night again. Weili says yes, okay.

Taila Santos is 125. Valentina Shevchenko gets a big ovation. She’s 124.5. Again, intense but respectful. Shevchenko says it doesn’t matter who it is, she will break them.

Prochazka next. 205 on the dot. Glover is 205 too, and everything is official.

Let’s go! UFC 275 goes down in a few short hours in Singapore.