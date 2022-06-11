UFC 275 fight card primer: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2

The featured non-title event of UFC 275 will feature a women’s strawweight fight between Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) and Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC). UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore this Saturday, June 11th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN2/ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

How do these two stack up?

Weili: 32 years old | 5’4” | 63” reach

Jędrzejczyk: 34 years old | 5’6” | 65.5” reach

What have these two done recently?

Weili: L - Rose Namajunas (SD) | L - Rose Namajunas (KO) | W - Joanna Jędrzejczyk (SD)

Jędrzejczyk: L - Zhang Weili (SD) | W - Michelle Waterson (DEC) | L - Valentina Shevchenko (DEC)

How did these two get here?

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk was one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Seldom do rematches live up to the expectations of the first fight, but with these two in the Octagon, there is a chance this one could (even though they have fewer rounds to work with).

Weili stayed active since defeating Jedrzejczyk via split decision at UFC 248 two years ago. ‘Magnum’ has fought twice against Rose Namajunas, the ex-strawweight champion who stopped Weili via first-round knockout at UFC 261 and then won by split decision at UFC 268. Despite those losses, Weili has not fallen out of the title picture and could receive another opportunity should she beat Jedrzejczyk again.

After the longest break of her professional career, Jedrzejczyk has said that she’s at her best physically and mentally. She’ll need to be at her best for a second fight with Weili, who she specifically asked for in her return. If she wins against Weili, the former champion will face newly crowned champion Carla Esparza in a rematch.

Why should you care?

We are getting a rematch of the 2020 ‘Fight of the Year’ and that is such a treat.