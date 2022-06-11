Cub Swanson called out for ‘acting like an idiot’ and talking smack from the corner

Cub Swanson picked up a big stoppage win over Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 45 in December, putting him back to winning ways following a first round TKO loss to Giga Chikadze. However, Swanson is now being dragged for some supposed actions he took during a more recent appearance around the Octagon.

At last week’s UFC Vegas 56 Swanson cornered Daniel Argueta, who came in as a short notice replacement to fight Damon Jackson. Argueta lost the fight by unanimous decision. The victor is now calling Swanson out for his behaviour during the fight.

“It is very unsportsmanlike by a coach to talk to the other fighter,” Jackson said to BJPENN’s Cole Shelton. “Then, the kid is talking to my coach, Cub is talking to me and I was like ‘what the fuck is going on, these guys are trash.’

“Like if Cub wants to run it up after running his mouth then I’m down. I’m so tired of all the BS, in the middle of the fight you should be giving your fighter advice not trying to trash talk me. Cub acted like an idiot and talked smack and pretended to be a coach, and I don’t know what his deal is. I had my eye on Darren Elkins but whatever if Cub wants to fight, let’s go.”

Jackson added that if he doesn’t get a fight with Swanson, he would still be very eager to face fellow veteran Elkins. Jackson revealed that he is eager to fight often and face exciting opponents, instead of “chase the dream of winning the title.”

The win over Argueta gave Jackson a three fight winning streak. In his last appearances he submitted Kamuela Kirk and took a unanimous decision over Charles Rosa.

Jackson rejoined the UFC in 2020, five years after his first stint with the company. In the time in-between he mostly appeared in LFA, clinching that promotion’s interim featherweight title.

Swanson is 5-5 in his last 10 UFC fights. That streak started with thrilling unanimous decision wins over Doo Ho Choi and Artem Lobov. After those victories he lost four in a row, versus Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano and Shane Burgos.

Before losing to Chikadze he took wins over Kron Gracie and Daniel Pineda.