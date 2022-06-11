UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka updated bout order and TV schedule

It’s fight night in Singapore!

Headlining UFC 275 is a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka that will surely be action packed. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight force Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Brazil’s Taila Santos.

Also on the PPV is a highly anticipated three-round strawweight rematch between former champs Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang won the first fight by split decision in their classic UFC 248 championship match, widely considered one of the greatest MMA fights of all-time.

Unfortunately, a men’s flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Rogerio Bontorin was scrapped due to Bontorin’s hospitalization, so welterweights Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho get bumped to the PPV, and Kang Kyung-Ho and Danaa Batgerel will go on the televised prelims. With just 11 fights and not 12, the opening prelims begin at 7 PM ET instead of 6:30 PM ET.

Here is the updated fight card and start time for UFC 275:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards