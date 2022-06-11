UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘Fans can expect a bloody fight’

FC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Jiri Prochazka, who is doing a light workout after a long day of media. They’re doing a lot of ground work.

Weili Zhang talks about the face-off with opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk, saying that Joanna was so sweet and that she told her she was beautiful. She expects the rematch to be as vicious as the first fight. But she wants to dominate.

We get our first Embedded look at Jack Della Maddalena in the workout room. He’s excited to be the first fight on the PPV and to get a winning streak going.

Valentina Shevchenko tells Michael Bisping and DC that isn’t going to get overconfident. She wants the finish but will fight five rounds if needed. She doesn’t think Taila Santos can win anywhere. Santos’ coach says that part of training is to hold the beast back until the actual fight.

Glover Teixeira walks in to some applause and he’s very jovial as always. After everyone there makes fun of “soft” Bisping for a bit, Glover says his best weapon is his grappling and he plans to use it, because that also helps your striking by mixing it up. The joking continues when Glover asks Bisping if he’s the same weight as Cormier now. That was funny. DC says Bisping’s 225. Glover picks him up and he’s like, “230! He’s 230!”

And that’s it! UFC 275 goes down tomorrow in Singapore.