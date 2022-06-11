UFC 275 fight day betting odds: Jiri Prochazka favored to KO Glover Teixeira

The day has come for UFC 275 to blast off from the Singapore Indoor Stadium with titles on the line in the main and co-main events — plus a rematch of one of the greatest fights to ever be sanctioned also on appearing the PPV main card. Let’s go take a look at the betting odds!

In the main event, the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, is being offered up as a +170 underdog. As we learned in our midweek odds post, Teixeira is used to owning plus lines, despite defying the odds time and time again. The proposition bet ‘Teixeira wins inside distance’ is listed as his most likely method of victory and is posted up at +250. As for his venomous challenger, Jiri Prochazka, he is favored by the oddsmakers to score a knockout to win the 205-pound strap. Jiri’s moneyline can be scooped up at a cost of -200, with the prop ‘Prochazka wins by TKO/KO’ trending at -135.

The UFC’s women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, has total dominion over her division in the same way that Jon Jones had at 205-pounds, or Demetrious Johnson did over the 125-pounders. She is consistently branded with wide betting lines, and the UFC 275 co-main event is no exception. Shevchenko is on deck with a huge -630 moneyline, while her opponent, Taila Santos, is the card-high underdog at +450.

Two former strawweight champions will be involved in a highly anticipated rematch on the UFC 275 PPV main card when Weili Zhang runs it back with Joanna Jedrzejczyk. If you haven’t seen their first meeting, which happened at UFC 248 back in March of last year, stop what you’re doing and go watch it. It is one of the greatest and closest fights you will ever see, and I’m not even exaggerating. Despite how close it was, Weili is the clear betting favorite here at -170, while JJ is rocking an underdog tag of +150.

Check out the UFC 275 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC 275 fight, check out The MMA Vivisection with Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!