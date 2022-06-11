UFC 275: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP — ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, June 11th, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 275 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 9PM/6PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Singapore Indoor Center, in Kallang, Singapore.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios inside the diner from the Series Finale of The Sopranos. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there.

The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 275 PPV event. So, we get two title fights accompanied by a rematch that oughta be a five-rounder.

In the Headlining bout we have the battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship, between the second oldest UFC champion in history (after Randy Couture) and the oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira (33-7), and Former Rizin Champion and #2-ranked contender, Jiří Procházka (28-3).

Brazilian Teixeira, the BJJ specialist, took the title back from Jan Blachowicz with a second round rear naked choke back at UFC 267, so this will be his first title defense since that victory. Procházka, a Muay Thai and kickboxing prodigy, hasn’t been in the UFC more than a few years but has remained undefeated in the promotion.

In our second title fight of the night, we will have a collision for the Women’s Flyweight Championship. Current Champion, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko (25-3), whom some call the GOAT of her division, defends her title for the sixth time against contender, No. 4 ranked Taila Santos (19-1), who has been undefeated since 2018. Shevchenko became champion at UFC 231 in December, 2018, after defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Also on the PPV card, we have a fight worth the price of the event when two former Women’s Strawweight Champions face each other down in an exciting rematch; the first ever Chinese champion in UFC history, ‘Magnum’ Zhang Weili (21-3) and phenom, Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4) are going to war in what is sure to be a three-round barn burner. Neither of these fighters know how to put on a boring fight.

In other words, UFC 275 can’t start soon enough! Admit it, you’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this...

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $74.99 smackers (for current subscribers) or a whopping $99.98 (for the PPV and ESPN+ annual subscription deal), don’t worry, we got you covered. We’re going to call every moment of UFC 275’s PPV main card on our YouTube channel LIVE tonight at 10 p.m. ET, bringing you as close to Singapore as we can from our New Jersey-based studio (video player embedded above for your convenience).

Remember that Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card right. Tonight’s show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with two Early Preliminary card fights on UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 7PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8PM ET. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT, which is when our live stream commentary will begin for you on our Combat Culture YouTube Channel.

Here’s a look at the UFC 275: ‘Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JUNE 11 — 10/7PM ETPT

11. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Glover Teixeira (33-7) vs. Jiří Procházka (28-3)

10. UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) vs. Taila Santos (19-1)

9. The Rematch: Zhang Weili (21-3) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4)

8. 170lbs: Jake Matthews (17-5) vs. Andre Fialho (16-4)

7. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5)

For the AUDIO version of this stream, visit our Bloody Elbow Presents SoundCloud channel, Sunday at:

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

6. 145lbs: Seung Woo Choi (10-4) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1)

5. 155lbs: Hayisaer Maheshate (6-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-4)

4. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (18-5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-1)

3. 135lbs: Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) vs. Batgerel Danaa (12-3)

With the loss of the Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape fight off the PPV card having been replaced by the former prelim bout between Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho, this in turn bumped Kang vs Danaa from the early prelims up to the featured prelims.

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7/4PM ETPT

2. 115lbs: Silvana Gómez Juárez (10-4) vs. Na Liang (19-5)

1. 135lbs: Joselyne Edwards (10-4) vs. Ramona Pascual (6-3)

