UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

Bloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 275, which goes down on Saturday, June 11th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. In the main event, reigning World Light Heavyweight Champion, Glover Teixeira takes on top contender Jiri Procházka in a must-see battle between two of the most exciting mixed martial artists currently competing.

The co-main event is a battle for the Women’s World Flyweight Championship between Champion, Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, we will also be treated to the much-anticipated non-title rematch between the illustrious Women’s Strawweights, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Opening the main card is welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena against Ramazan Emeev.

UFC 275 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a Main Card start time of 10/7PM ETPT and Prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT and on ESPN+ at 7/4PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.