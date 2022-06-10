Jake Paul announces August 6th PPV return, Amanda Serrano to fight in co-main event

Jake Paul’s next fight will be at Madison Square Garden.

The YouTube sensation turned professional boxer announced on his social media that he’ll headline a Showtime PPV card at the famed arena in New York on August 6th. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano will defend her featherweight titles in her first appearance since her narrow loss to Katie Taylor up at lightweight.

We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/HcOqYsjvVy — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 10, 2022

Opponents for both fighters have yet to be announced.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) spent his 2021 fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He won the first one by eight-round split decision, then iced Woodley in the rematch via 6th round KO. He was supposed to face Tommy Fury in lieu of a Woodley rematch, but Fury withdrew due to injury and Woodley subbed in. While not confirmed, Eddie Hearn indicated that Paul vs. Fury would most likely be next.

Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) is coming off a split decision defeat to Katie Taylor in what was the biggest women’s boxing match in history. Both women earned seven-figure purses and filled up MSG with their boisterous fanbases. The seven-division world champion currently holds the WBC and WBO titles at 126 lbs, and on Twitter she said she would be “back at my natural weight.” Serrano, who is promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, has fought on Paul’s last two pay-per-view main events, including her most recent title defense over Yamileth Mercado in August.

Obviously by returning to featherweight, a Taylor vs. Serrano rematch won’t be immediate.