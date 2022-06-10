UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘I’m going to be like a surgeon’

UFC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Jiri Prochazka, who is out exploring Singapore with his coaches. He is happy to be there, and they sit down to a nice dinner. Glover Teixeira is training at the hotel, and said that 20 years ago to the day was his MMA debut in the WEC. He’s been in the UFC for 10 years now. His coach says he always goes hard in practice.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk does a photoshoot and sings a little as well. Then does some media with DC, saying that she’s crafty and just has to use the right skillset to beat Weili. Weili shows off her abs for a picture. She then does some media as well. Glover tells a media member a story about telling his grandpa that he was the champion, and his grandpa just kept repeating “of the entire world?”. Glover gets emotional, saying that his grandpa said he’d probably not be around if he could become champion, but he’s 96 and still there.

Prochazka says he has been working on his wrestling and grappling since the start of the year and is prepared for anything Teixeira has for him. Glover greets the other fighters in line to do media. Taila Santos says she sees flaws in Valentina Shevchenko’s game and will exploit them. Valentina explains that all her opponents say that but no one has done it yet.

They do face-offs. Everyone is respectful. Weili tells Joanna she looks beautiful.

And that’s it! UFC 275 goes down this weekend in Singapore.