UFC 275 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘Dance with me’

UFC 275 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Singapore, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Evolve MMA with Valentina Shevchenko. She thinks that she trains harder than anyone and that’s the difference between her and her opponents. They show her basically mauling an over-matched sparring partner. Fighting is her life.

Weili Zhang is there too. They show training footage as she talks about the women’s strawweight division being wide open and her wanting her title back.

Glover Teixeira is signing posters. He said that he bought his house after four fights in the UFC, and hung posters on his wall. When the wall was full of posters, he could retire. And there’s space for two more. So it’s either retire or buy a bigger house.

He walks over and sits down with Forrest Griffin. He talks about where he was when Forrest won the belt, and they share a few laughs.

Jiri Prochazka does an equipment check and discusses his unique hairstyle.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk runs into the Shevchenko sisters. It’s hugs and laughs all around. Joanna seems much more upbeat and relaxed than usual.

Taila Santos arrives and gets to sign some posters. She says that she frames everything from her fights, like gloves and posters, as a reminder of the hard work she has put in.

Glover and Jiri go outside to do a face-off for the cameras. It’s all cordial. Glover says calm fighters bring more to the fight. Jiri says it’s just another opponent.

And that’s it! UFC 275 goes down this weekend in Singapore.