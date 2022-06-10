UFC 275 loses PPV bout at the last minute, fight card shuffled

UFC 275 is down a fight.

Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland reported that Rogério Bontorin was transported to the hospital several hours ago. Adriano Albuquerque and Evelyn Rodrigues of Combate revealed Bontorin had a bad weight cut and experienced pain in his kidneys trying to shed off the remaining 4.5 pounds, which led to the cancelation of his flyweight fight against Manel Kape.

Bontorin vs. Kape was one of the featured fights on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 275 on Saturday. There is no word on whether it will be rescheduled again. The flyweights were previously booked for UFC 252, but Bontorin was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

Because of the cancelation, a welterweight fight between Jake Matthews and Andre Fialho has been elevated from prelims to PPV.

Bontorin has not recorded a win since his first-round technical knockout of Raulian Paiva at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 in 2019. The Brazilian went 0-3-1 in his next four appearances, with his most recent loss — a split decision — coming against Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 46 this past January.

Kape began his UFC career with consecutive losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau. However, he has rebounded with first-round knockouts of Ode Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC 265 and UFC Vegas 44, respectively. The former RIZIN champion is currently ranked, sitting at No. 14 in the flyweight division.

With Bontorin vs. Kape off, UFC 275 moves forward with 11 confirmed fights. The event takes place on Saturday, June 11, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.