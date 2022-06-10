Julianna Peña: Dana White was ‘bummed’ that his ‘golden goose’ Amanda Nunes got tapped out

Julianna Peña pulled what could be the biggest upset in MMA for 2021. Against hefty odds, “The Venezuelan Vixen” submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 last December to become the undisputed women’s bantamweight champion.

Everyone loves a successful underdog story, and Peña’s is the perfect example. But she feels the sentiment is different with the UFC brass, particularly with company president Dana White.

“He’s a little bit bummed that his little golden goose got tapped out,” Peña told Eddie Farrer of Barstool Chicago.

“Of course, it’s so much better for them, financially, to have this girl — who’s never been beaten in seven years, never been tapped out, never lost and has belts in two weight classes.

“She’s fought the who’s who of the division, and she’s slayed all those giants. So of course, they’re not thinking I have a chance, and they want her to win because it looks better for the promotion, looks better for the UFC.”

Peña knew that most people expected “The Lioness” to win like she always did.

“And so, they weren’t expecting me to win. I literally looked at them after the fight, and all of their jaws are to the floor. And I just think that I was, like, ‘Sorry, to ruin your day, guys.”’

Peña and Nunes are currently the opposing coaches for the ongoing 30th season of the Ultimate Fighter reality show. They will then head for a rematch at UFC 277 on July 30th in Dallas.