UFC 275 weigh-in results and video: Title fights official, one fighter hospitalized

The UFC is in Singapore this week with a show that promises two title fight in the main and co-main slots. The top draw is Glover Teixeira defending his UFC light heavyweight title for the first time. His opponent is Jiri Prochazka.

The co-main event has Valentina Shevchenko looking to continue her dominant streak as UFC flyweight champ versus Taila Santos. Also on the main card is a clash between former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk; the first time they met they put on 2020’s Fight of the Year.

Rounding out the PPV is Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape and Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev.

The prelims are headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun. The prelims also include Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho and Kang Kyung-Ho vs. Danaa Batgerel.

Before these fights take place, though, we have to have the official weigh-ins. And there might be some drama on the scales today. The weigh-ins are happening at 9PM local time (9AM ET), so fighters will need to adjust to weighing in in the evening, instead of the morning.

There are also four fighters who will not be getting an extra pound allowance and we all saw what that meant for Charles Oliveira recently.

You can follow all the action below. The stream starts at 9AM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (10PM ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Light heavyweight championship: Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Flyweight championship: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Strawweight: Zhang Weili (116) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116)

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape*

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

Prelim Card (8PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Brendan Allen (186)

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Joshua Culibao (146)

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Andre Fialho (170.5)

Early Prelims (6:30PM ET on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho (136) vs. Danaa Batgerel (136)

Strawweight: Liang Na (116) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (116)

Featherweight: Ramona Pascual (145) vs. Joselyne Edwards (145)

*Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape is cancelled, after Bontorin was hospitalized for complications related to his weight cut.