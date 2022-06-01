UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card

The UFC hasn’t had too many shows on ABC since its ESPN deal began in 2019, but this card on July 16th is an excellent use of an ABC slot.
At the new UBS Arena on Long Island, NY, featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will face off in a five-round main event that has potential to be Fight of the Year. It’s Ortega’s first fight since losing his title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, whereas Yair hasn’t competed since his loss in a thriller to Max Holloway.
No co-main event has been announced yet but flyweights Askar Askarov and Alex Perez are lined up for the card, and there’s an outstanding bantamweight fight between Ricky Simon and Jack Shore worth keeping an eye one. You can also expect fireworks when Li Jingliang and Muslim Salikhov square off in the cage.
Here’s what is in store for UFC on ABC 3, with no bout order set below the main event but this is an event with a 12 PM ET prelim start time and a 3 PM ET main card, so it’s dayime MMA!
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez
Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov
Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung
