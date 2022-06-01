UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card

The UFC hasn’t had too many shows on ABC since its ESPN deal began in 2019, but this card on July 16th is an excellent use of an ABC slot.

At the new UBS Arena on Long Island, NY, featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will face off in a five-round main event that has potential to be Fight of the Year. It’s Ortega’s first fight since losing his title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, whereas Yair hasn’t competed since his loss in a thriller to Max Holloway.

No co-main event has been announced yet but flyweights Askar Askarov and Alex Perez are lined up for the card, and there’s an outstanding bantamweight fight between Ricky Simon and Jack Shore worth keeping an eye one. You can also expect fireworks when Li Jingliang and Muslim Salikhov square off in the cage.

Here’s what is in store for UFC on ABC 3, with no bout order set below the main event but this is an event with a 12 PM ET prelim start time and a 3 PM ET main card, so it’s dayime MMA!

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov

Punahele Soriano vs. Daicha Lungiambula

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung