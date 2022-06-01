Ryan Hall suffers ‘complete tear’ of ACL in training, out of action until 2023

Ryan Hall wanted to stay active this year, but those hopes have been dashed.

The UFC featherweight announced on Wednesday that he underwent surgery to fix a completely torn ACL suffered in training. Because recovery from ACL surgery can be between nine months to one year, Hall does not expect to return to competition until 2023.

“Not sure who has my voodoo doll, but if they could stop stabbing it, I would really appreciate that…” wrote Hall on Instagram. “Had just agreed to a fight on August 13th, but a bit of bad luck in training resulted in a complete tear of my ACL. Started the year really hoping to fight a bunch in 2022, as well as compete at ADCC, but with the recovery being what it is, that won’t be in the cards.

“I’m very grateful to have the best group of friends and family I could ever hope for supporting me during this time,” continued Hall. “I know that, with their help, I’ll be able to work hard and grow through the experience. Now that we’re on the other side of the procedure, can’t wait to get to work in rehab and be back better than ever in the early part of 2023.”

Hall joined the UFC after winning a season of The Ultimate Fighter over six years ago. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace won his first four fights, but could not find opponents to have an active schedule. He was also plagued by injuries, which forced him to withdraw from fights against Ricardo Lamas and Dan Ige.

Hall returned to the Octagon against Ilia Topuria at UFC 264, where he suffered his professional loss via first-round knockout. He sustained a broken hand in that fight.

Recovered from the aforementioned broken hand, the ‘Wizard’ rebounded with a unanimous decision over Darrick Minner at UFC 269 this past December.