UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight card

The UFC returns to the APEX in Vegas for a Fight Night card on May 14th. In the main event former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his first appearance since his title loss to Glover Teixeira, as he takes on top-5 contender Aleksandar Rakic. Co-main event action is also at light heavyweight, with Ryan Spann battling Ion Cutelaba.

Amanda Ribas is heading up to flyweight and has been put in against perennial contender and one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. Perhaps the most entertaining fight on paper is a bantamweight scrap between Davey Grant and Louis Smolka. Don’t sleep on those prelims, either, as there’s a key women’s flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo and Andrea Lee leading into the main card.

Here’s the full lineup for UFC Vegas 54:

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:30 PM ET)

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski