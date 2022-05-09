Fights on Tap: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 among 19 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

There were lowlights and highlights, but UFC 274 was an okay offering. Charles Oliveira reigned supreme, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza were involved in a five-round dud and Michael Chandler delivered a ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender with a brutal front kick that slept the notoriously tough Tony Ferguson.

With that event over, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized 19 fights this week, and the headliner and co-headliner for one of the year’s biggest cards has been confirmed.

International Fight Week is known for concluding with one hell of a pay-per-view event, and this year is no different. UFC 276 goes down on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where two City Kickboxing champions are now expected to defend their championships. Israel Adesanya faces Jared Cannonier in the headliner, while Alexander Volkanovski shares the Octagon with Max Holloway for the third (and potentially final) time in the co-headliner.

Consecutive rematches against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker kept Adesanya busy, but the reigning UFC middleweight champion wanted ‘fresh meat’ from the division. The best option? None other than Cannonier, who has been clamoring for an opportunity opposite Adesanya for quite some time. The ‘Killa Gorilla’ punched (literally and figuratively) his ticket to gold with a second-round technical knockout of Derek Brunson at UFC 271, the same event where ‘The Last Stylebender’ earned another win over the aforementioned Whittaker. It was clear Adesanya vs. Cannonier would be next, and we finally get to see it.

The trilogy between Volkanovski and Holloway is also on its way. Originally scheduled for UFC 272 this past March, Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 was delayed after ‘Blessed’ suffered an injury in training that he would not recover from in time to fight. The ‘Great’ went on to meet Chan Sung Jung a month later at UFC 273, where he defended the featherweight throne in a brutal beatdown of ‘The Korean Zombie’. Holloway eventually recovered from his injury and was again tapped to fight Volkanovski.

UFC Vegas 55 — May 21

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes — women’s strawweight

UFC Vegas 56 — June 4

Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr. — bantamweight

UFC 275 — June 11

Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape — flyweight

UFC AUSTIN — June 18

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot — lightweight

UFC 276 — July 2

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier — middleweight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway — featherweight

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira — middleweight*

* Strickland vs. Pereira was already finalized, but shifted from UFC 277 to UFC 276

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena — welterweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Jessica Penne vs. Brianna Fortino — women’s strawweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — middleweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith — light heavyweight

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold — middleweight

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — August 6

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill — light heavyweight

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger — women’s strawweight

Announced Bellator MMA fights:

Bellator 282 — June 24

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson — women’s featherweight*

* Zingano vs. Sorenson was already finalized, but shifted from Bellator 276 to Bellator 282

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota — lightweight

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca — welterweight

Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo — lightweight

Bellator TBA — July 8

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson — welterweight*

* Lima vs. Jackson was already finalized, but shifted from Bellator 281 to Bellator TBA

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef — light heavyweight*

* Romero vs. Manhoef was already finalized, but shifted from Bellator 280 to Bellator Dublin

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 137 — May 27

Tanio Pagliariccio vs. Benoit Blanc — flyweight

Michał Denis Folc vs. Liam Molloy — featherweight

Cage Warriors 138 — May 28

Connor Hignett vs. Michelangelo Lupoli — flyweight

Joshua Reed vs. Luke Shanks — bantamweight

Herkus Lukošiūnas vs. Oban Elliott — welterweight

Jack Dedames vs. Omran Chaaban — welterweight

Cage Warriors 139 — June 10

Armando Murillo Jr vs. Elijah Harris — light heavyweight

Jordan Bailey vs. Alex Trinidad — lightweight

Cesar Gonzalez vs. Jamey Lynch — lightweight

Hakaraia Wilson vs. Tyler Escoto — welterweight

Albert Lee vs. Bill Wilson — lightweight

Cage Warriors 140 — June 25

Ryan Shelley vs. Matthew Elliott — featherweight

Federico Pasquali vs. Harry Hardwick — featherweight

Glenn Irvine vs. Michael Tchamou — middleweight

Cage Warriors 141 — July 22

Kyle Driscoll vs. George Hardwick — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 70 — May 28

Ricardo Prasel vs. Daniel Omielańczuk — heavyweight

Marek Samociuk vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh — heavyweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 47 — May 11

Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloudy — women’s bantamweight