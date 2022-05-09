UFC 274 Reactions & UFC Vegas 54 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 274: OLIVEIRA VS GAETHJE REACTIONS — 3:46

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and ten hard-fought decisions; five split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN, Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell. POTN, Michael Chandler & Andre Fialho...

Here’s a look at the UFC 274: ‘OLIVEIRA VS GAETHJE’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAY 7

At 3:46 — 14. UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (33-8) DEF. Justin Gaethje (23-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:22 of the first round

At 13:33 — 13. UFC Strawweight Championship: Carla Esparza (19-6) DEF. Rose Namajunas (11-5) — via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

At 21:22 — 12. 155lbs: Michael Chandler (23-7) DEF. Tony Ferguson (25-7) — via KO at 0:17 of the second round

At 25:00 — 11. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (26-16) DEF. Mauricio Rua (27-13) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 27:24 — 10. 170lbs: Randy Brown (15-4) DEF. Khaos Williams (13-3) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 27:48 — 9. 170lbs: Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) DEF. Danny Roberts (18-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

At 28:34 — 8. 145lbs: Macy Chiasson (8-2) DEF. Norma Dumont (7-2) — via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

At 29:15 — 7. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (14-6) DEF. Matt Schnell (15-7) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:14 of the first round

At 29:48 — 6. 265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) DEF. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

At 30:53 — 5. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) DEF. Cameron VanCamp (15-6) — via KO at 2:35 of the first round

At 31:53 — 4. 125lbs: Tracy Cortez (10-1) DEF. Melissa Gatto (8-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 32:36 — 3. 125lbs: CJ Vergara (10-3) DEF. Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 33:02 — 2. 115lbs: Lupita Godinez (8-2) DEF. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

At 33:35 — 1. 135lbs: Journey Newsom (10-3) DEF. Fernie Garcia (10-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 54: BLACHOWICZ VS RAKIC PICKS — 35:11

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 54 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, May 14th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAY 14 — 10PM/7PM ETPT (8 Cares)

11. 205lbs: Jan Blachowicz (28-9) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (23-3) — At 46:00, 3 Cares

10. 205lbs: Ryan Spann (19-7) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-6) — At 46:45, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

9. 135lbs: Louis Smolka (17-8) vs. Davey Grant (11-6) — At 46:09

8. 125lbs: Katlyn Chookagian (17-4) vs. Amanda Ribas (11-2) — At 44:56, 3 Cares (But Split)

7. 155lbs: Frank Camacho (22-9) vs. Manuel Torres (12-2) — At 44:29, 1 Care (Stephie)

6. 125lbs: Jake Hadley (8-0) vs. Allan Nascimento (18-6) — At 44:11

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7:30PM/4:30PM ETPT (7 Cares)

5. 125lbs: Viviane Araujo (10-3) vs. Andrea Lee (13-5) — At 42:33, 3 Cares

4. 155lbs: Michael Johnson (19-17) vs. Alan Patrick (15-3) — At 40:06

3. 115lbs: Virna Jandiroba (17-3) vs. Angela Hill (13-11) — At 37:26, 3 Cares (But Split)

2. 125lbs: Carlos Candelario (8-1) vs. Tatsuro Taira (10-0) — At 36:42, 1 Care (John)

1. 185lbs: Nick Maximov (8-0) vs. Andre Petroski (7-1) — At 36:11

