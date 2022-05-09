Jessica Andrade calls for title shot against ‘champion of boredom’ Carla Esparza

With her recent triumphant return to the UFC strawweight division, former champion Jessica Andrade is eager to get another shot to become the titleholder.

Andrade (23-9) called out champion Carla Esparza on social media following her UFC 274 win over Rose Namajunas, which was completely devoid of action and is widely considered one of the worst title fights in UFC history. As you might expect, Andrade wasted no time taking shots at Esparza for her performance.

“I take advantage that you didn’t block me on Twitter,” Andrade wrote. “I want to say that your fight yesterday was the worst in strawweight history, champion of boredom, I can’t wait to rip your head off. Congratulations on the boredom belt, but fans of this sport want to see a massacre, I’ll do!”

Andrade is a couple of weeks removed from the first standing arm-triangle choke finish in UFC history in her UFC Vegas 52 main event against Amanda Lemos. The Brazilian famously won the strawweight belt with a slam KO of Rose Namajunas in 2019, but immediately ceded the title to Zhang Weili in her first defense. She eventually went up to flyweight, where she eventually lost to champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Despite Andrade’s track record of fighting many of the top 115 lbs fighters on the roster, she’s never crossed paths with Esparza. In a follow-up tweet she stated her case without resorting to another pop at the tedium that was Esparza-Namajunas 2.

The logic of the game is basic… I already fought with all the best of the division and champions… Joana, Rose, Welli… Only Carla is missing… now the other girls still haven't fought with the former champions tops…fight them first, then take your chance… — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) May 8, 2022

With Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk set to rematch, the only clear contenders who could stand in the way of Andrade’s title shot case would be Marina Rodriguez, who has a loss to Esparza, and Mackenzie Dern, who lost to Rodriguez a mere two fights ago. Perhaps the path has been paved for Andrade to try and become the latest two-time strawweight champion.