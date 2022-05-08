Photo shows Tony Ferguson’s face badly deformed from front kick KO; McGregor roasts him for it

Conor McGregor has poked fun at Tony Ferguson following the latter’s brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, sharing a photo of the exact moment ‘Iron Mike’ turned ‘El Cucuy’ into a McDonald’s ‘chicken nugget’ with a perfectly-executed front kick to the face.

“Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy.”

“If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget. That’s Crazy!”

Ferguson was taken to the hospital following the fight and was later released after his CT scan came back all-clear. The former interim lightweight champion was finished in the second round by what UFC president Dana White described as “the most vicious knockout I’ve ever seen”.

Ferguson has lost his last four fights in a row but The Ultimate Fighter 13 is in no danger of being cut because, according to Dana White, “he’s still one of the top ten guys in the world.”