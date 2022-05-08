Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol full fight video highlights

It was Canelo Alvarez’s crowd, but it was Dmitry Bivol’s night in Las Vegas.

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) that was not nearly as close as the 115-113 scorecards suggested. The Russian outboxed Canelo, made the most of his size and reach advantage, and perhaps surprised the Mexican star with his blinding speed and quick combination work.

Even though Bivol has beaten several top 175 lbs fighters in his career, Canelo is his hallmark win. Alvarez thought he could get another light heavyweight title after KOing Sergey Kovalev in 2019, but Bivol had other ideas and executed a magnificent gameplan based off of his terrific jab. Don’t overlook how skilled Bivol is and how he flummoxed the great Canelo.

Here’s a snippet of our commentary:

Alvarez has to go for broke. No two ways about it. Good left hook by Canelo. The body shots are getting blocked and Bivol whacks Canelo with multiple shots including a hook! Alvarez is eating a ton of punches unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years. Hook and a jab by Bivol. Canelo has no answers. He has no answers! We’re witnessing a career-defining title defense and a big upset here! Straight right by Alvarez but his normally tremendous cardio looks compromised. Final seconds ticking off and Bivol has surely won! 117-111 Bivol.

Watch the highlights below:

Those swings from @bivol_d



Watch #CaneloBivol on demand on https://t.co/FoiaUtUyQV worldwide, excl. Latin America & Mexico | DAZN PPV in US & Canada pic.twitter.com/Xy7hUoxrey — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 8, 2022