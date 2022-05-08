Michael Chandler calls out McGregor for 170-pound fight after UFC 274 KO win, Conor responds

On Saturday at UFC 274, Michael Chandler snapped a two-fight losing streak. And he did so in spectacular fashion via a front kick of the chin to Tony Ferguson, knocking the latter out cold in the second round.

During the Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the former Bellator champion first called for a rematch against either Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira, when asked what he wanted next.

“I’m ready to come back! The main event… there is not one MMA fan on the planet that doesn’t want to see me rematch you, Charles! Or rematch you, Justin Gaethje! Or rematch a Fight of the Year 2021, five rounds for the UFC lightweight title,” Chandler told Rogan.

And should he fail to secure that second UFC title shot, Chandler also has a big name in mind.

“If Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in judgment, and they give this title shot to someone else, I got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody!

“I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I wanna up the stakes: I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, and I want you at your best.”

“You and me, at 170, this summer, this fall, this winter, holler at your boy! God bless! I’ll see you at the top!”

“The Notorious” issued a response via Twitter, shortly after, which has since been deleted.

McGregor has yet to finalize his UFC return. He last saw action at UFC 264 last July when he lost via TKO to Dustin Poirier in their third fight.