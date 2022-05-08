UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje results and post-fight analysis

We can’t deny that Charles Oliveira’s career has taken several twists and turns. His missing weight and losing the lightweight title is one of those curious turns. However you want to interpret that, it can’t be denied Oliveira is at another level inside the cage. The former lightweight champion ate several hard shots from Justin Gaethje, getting cut open just minutes into the fight, potentially leaving his vision compromised from blood running into his eye. Oliveira didn’t back down. He knocked Gaethje flat on his back when it looked like Gaethje was poised to take control. As Gaethje tried to scramble back his feet, Oliveira found his back — only after he couldn’t get the armbar — and forced the former WSOF champion to tap.

Oliveira may not be the champion any more, but no one will deny that he’s the best lightweight in the world. In each of his last three fights, Oliveira has faced down adversity and come back to be the victor. He’s almost assuredly going to face Islam Makhachev next, the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many have already anointed Makhachev as the next champion, but Oliveira has been counted out several times already. Pick against him at your own risk....

Gaethje is unlikely to get another title shot any time soon given how crowded it is at the top of the lightweight division. Plus, Gaethje has acknowledged himself his fighting style leads to a short shelf life. He should still get plenty of high profile fights — perhaps a rematch with Dustin Poirier could be in the cards — but several wins would be needed to get another title fight.

As for the rest of the card....

Main Card

There isn’t anything else Rose Namajunas could have done to damage her legacy more than what she did against Carla Esparza. For whatever reason, Namajunas was reluctant to engage with Esparza, resulting in the two of them staring at one another for most of the contest. Esparza landed a couple of takedowns in rounds three and four, which was likely what gave her the edge in the fight. Congratulations to Esparza for regaining her title seven years after she lost it — 2612 days after she lost it, more than doubling the previous record — but it was also won in one of the worst fights in MMA history. She won’t be receiving much celebration for her accomplishment, no matter how impressive it was. At least Esparza’s face will be in good shape for her wedding....

Tony Ferguson looked like he still had it in him to compete with the best. The former interim champion arguably won the first round with Michael Chandler – at the very least, it was competitive – but had his lights turned out in epic fashion when Chandler landed a front kick underneath the chin. Ferguson had never had his lights turned out in his career before, making the moment that much more surreal. The win returns Chandler to prominence amongst the lightweight elite. It probably won’t get him a title shot – Makhachev is getting that – but Conor McGregor? I wouldn’t discount that. Ferguson appears to be done. Even though he looked like he still had it before the KO, how does the KO affect his mentality?

The less said about Shogun Rua and Ovince Saint Preux’s fight, the better. The over-the-hill legend was reluctant to traverse the length of Saint Preux. It allowed Saint Preux to pick him apart with a barrage of kicks and the occasional straight punch. It’s possible the UFC could have cut Saint Preux with a loss, but he’ll stay on the roster. The question is whether he stays at 205. With Shogun, we’d all love to see him retire, but it isn’t our call.

With all due respect to Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone, but Randy Brown and Khaos Williams were more deserving — in the present — of the spot on the main card they took when Cerrone was forced out due to illness. Brown and Williams put on a hell of a banger in which there was no shortage of action. Brown was the more consistent fighter, scoring consistently with his jab and short combinations. Williams came thisclose to securing the win on several occasions, most notably in the first round when he knocked Brown to the mat. Brown survived that moment – and several other moments when Williams clipped him – to outpoint the KO artist.

Prelims