UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, May 7th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 274: ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ now 14-bout PPV event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network.

The UFC showcased a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 274 PPV event.

The first title fight in our Main Event was a collision between ‘former’ UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira and Former Interim Lightweight Champion and #1 ranked contender, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

Oliveira, the Brazilian native, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil, entered the Octagon with a historic 32-8 career record. While holding records for the most submissions wins at 15, the most finishes at 18, and 12 POTN Bonus Awards. Having had the belt stripped due to his weigh-in fiasco this week, if Oliveira were to win tonight he would become the number one contender to the vacant Lightweight Championship and then have to fight the next challenger for the title belt to be his again in the future. He was coming off his first title defense against Former Interim Lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, making his win streak prior to this event, ten consecutive wins in a row.

‘The Highlight’, fighting out of Colorado, started out young as a two-time Arizona State Champion & NCAA Division All-American Wrestler, before he went on to become WSOF Lightweight Champion, all prior to his impressive career in the UFC. His UFC record walking into this bout included 23 wins out of 26 bouts. His finishes included 19 by knockout, and one by submission. He was coming off a Fight of the Night performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 268, that was also labeled as Fight of the Year. Due to Oliveira missing weight, if Gaethje were to be victorious tonight he would be able to secure the title.

In our second title fight of the night, we will had the battle for the Strawweight Championship. “Thug’ Rose Namajunas, holding an 12-4 record, fighting out of Colorado as well, with the distinction of being two-time and current Strawweight Champion. She intended to solidify her claim as the UFC Strawweight Champion, after her title defense victory over Zhang via Split Decision. Holding black belts in Taekwondo, Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Rose had 11 wins; two by knockout, five by submission and four by decision walking into the Octagon tonight. She intended to avenge her infamous 2014 loss to ‘The Cookie Monster’ tonight.

Meanwhile, the #2 ranked contender, Carla ‘Cookie Monster’ Esparza, was holding an 19-6 record, fighting out of California. She holds a brown belt in BJJ and her finishes included four knockouts, and four submissions. She has had stints during her career with promotions such as Bellator, XFC & MEC Sports, Invicta FC. And she was a Silver Medalist in the Women’s Blue Belt Division at the 2013 IBJJF Pans. Most notably she was a TUF winner, submitting Rose in their first bout on December 12, 2014, via rear-naked choke in the third round; becoming UFC Strawweight Champion, and earning a POTN Bonus Award. She was coming off a TKO victory and another POTN Bonus in her bout with Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt, heading into this rematch.

Also on the PPV card, we had Lightweights ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler vs. Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson going to war in what was sure to be a barn burner, since neither of these guys know how to put on a boring fight. We had Chandler, the former Bellator Champion from Nashville fighting out of Florida, holding the distinction of already being ranked #5 in the division, with a storied career record of 22-7, before tonight’s bout.

Then there was fan favorite Ferguson, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, who was currently ranked #7 in the division, with 8 submission finishes and 12 knockout finishes under his belt out of his 26-7 career record. Despite having strung together the longest win streak in the division’s history, with twelve consecutive victories, he was now on a three-fight losing skid. So the TUF 13 winner, Ferguson wanted a shot at beating Chandler in this bout to get back on track.

Meanwhile, legendary fighters, Ovince St. Preux and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua clashed in a Heavyweight bout on the main card. right after our main card opener; which featured fan favorite, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone going up against the impressive Joe Lauzon . right after our new main card opener, which featured Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams. This was preceded by ten , now nine, preliminary bouts.

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts, Zane and Eddie, have to say!

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and ten hard-fought decisions; five split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN, Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell. POTN, Michael Chandler & Andre Fialho...

Here’s a look at the UFC 274: ‘OLIVEIRA VS GAETHJE’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAY 7

14. UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (33-8) DEF. Justin Gaethje (23-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:22 of the first round

13. UFC Strawweight Championship: Carla Esparza (19-6) DEF. Rose Namajunas (11-5) — via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

12. 155lbs: Michael Chandler (23-7) DEF. Tony Ferguson (25-7) — via KO at 0:17 of the second round

11. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (26-16) DEF. Mauricio Rua (27-13) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

10. 170lbs: Randy Brown (15-4) DEF. Khaos Williams (13-3) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

9. 170lbs: Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) DEF. Danny Roberts (18-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

8. 145lbs: Macy Chiasson (8-2) DEF. Norma Dumont (7-2) — via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

7. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (14-6) DEF. Matt Schnell (15-7) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:14 of the first round

6. 265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov (19-4) DEF. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

5. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) DEF. Cameron VanCamp (15-6) — via KO at 2:35 of the first round

4. 125lbs: Tracy Cortez (10-1) DEF. Melissa Gatto (8-1) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. 125lbs: CJ Vergara (10-3) DEF. Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

2. 115lbs: Lupita Godinez (8-2) DEF. Ariane Carnelossi (14-3) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

1. 135lbs: Journey Newsom (10-3) DEF. Fernie Garcia (10-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

