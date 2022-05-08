Submission! - Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 274

Headlining UFC 274 was the lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The bout is mired in a weigh-in controversy, with only Gaethje allowed to go home with the belt, as Oliveira missed the 155 lb limit and stripped of his title.

As for the actual fight, Oliveira survived some bombs from Gaethje, but eventually hurt him bad and slickly dominated on the mat. Oliveira eventually finished him with a rear naked choke, establishing himself again as the best lightweight in the world, even if he technically doesn’t have the belt anymore.

Watch highlights from the contest, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje - Round 1

No glove touch. Gaethje lands a low kick. Oliveira hurts him with a right hand. Front kick, Charles. Gaethje low kic. Oliveira hurts him again. Gaethje drops Oliveira with an uppercut! Another left hook drops Oliveira again. Oliveira bleeding but back up. Oliveira attacking. Flying knee. Punches, Gaethje lands again. Oliveira pulls guard. Gaethje backs right out. Oliveira lands a knee in the clinch, Gaethje answers with body shots. They break. Gaethje misses so badly he falls forward. Crowd chanting USA! Oliveira drops Gaethje with a right! He takes Gaethje’s back. Looking for an arm. Landing some wicked shots. Working a triangle. Gaethje escapes. Oliveira gets the back. He has the RNC! It’s under the chin! It’s over!

Result: Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:22 of Round one.