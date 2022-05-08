Worst title fight ever? - Watch Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 2 video from UFC 274

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza fought for the second time as the co-main event of UFC 274. The first strawweight title bout was initially won by Esparza all the way back in 2014, but both women have made drastic improvements since then. Nothing really happened in the contest though, with both fighters engaging in what was mostly a staring contest for 25 minutes.

“It was the stinker of all stinkers,” Rogan said about the contest.

He wasn’t wrong though, as it was one of the worst title fights in UFC history, judges likely struggled to come up with scores. In the end, Esparza won the belt, by I guess being every slightly more aggressive?

This is supposed to be a post about highlights, but literally nothing significant happened at all, but I guess just watch some random clips from the title bout below. Also, this snippet from our play by play of the contest perfectly sums it up:

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza - Round 2

Namajunas taking center cage. Still no action. Esparza shoots, Rose escapes. More circling. Some feinting. Not a lot. Four total strikes so far in the whole fight. This is terrible. I do not care to watch this. BOOOOO!!! Namajunas throws. Esparza throws. There might have been glancing contact! We’re talking about contact here people! Namajunas making some hand gestures. Dreadful. BOOOOO! Crowd is booing. Namajunas claps. Low kick lands for Esparza! Crowd goes wild. Crowd is doing the wave. Awful round. Everyone lost.

