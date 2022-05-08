UFC 274: Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s wild fight, submission win over Justin Gaethje

In a wild one-rounder, Charles Oliveira scored another finish at UFC 274. After trading shots against Justin Gaethje, ‘Do Bronx’ knocked his opponent down and locked in a deep rear-naked choke to secure the win in the second part of the round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.
Ok!!! Just in time for potentially the fight of the year !! #UFC274 this has chaos written all over it !!— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
Omg congrats @CharlesDoBronxs— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022
I’m telling you he is so fucking good!— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) May 8, 2022
Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant #UFC274— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 8, 2022
Man he’s a monster— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022
Olivera is just a damn beast #UFC274— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 8, 2022
That had me on my toes.. Back and forth fight! Loved it!
So much happened in the 3 and a bit minutes of that fight!! #UFC274— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022
Blondeviera is a bad mfer ! Sucks he lost the belt over .5 lb. Get a new scale ! #ufc274— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022
Well THAT made up for the Co-Main event 200%!!! Thank you fellas!#UFC274— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022
Charles Oliveira is on another level. Best Lightweight in the world! Give him the respect he deserves #UFC274— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 8, 2022
Wow!— michael (@bisping) May 8, 2022
Seriously….who beats @CharlesDoBronxs at 155?! So crisp! #WhosNext #UFC274— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 8, 2022
Am I the only person who thinks it’s extra cool when I see another fighter pulling guard? #UFC274— Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) May 8, 2022
Charles Oliveira’s ground game is so good guys are afraid to follow him to the ground when they drop him. Basically his bjj gets him an eight count ♂️— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) May 8, 2022
@CharlesDoBronxs is the real deal #UFC274— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) May 8, 2022
Oliveira comes back from getting knocked to the canvas, twice, to get the victory by submission. Gaethje lost his patience and Oliveira was not going to be denied tonight. The more skillful guy won. Only guy I can see maybe beating him is Makhachev.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 8, 2022
I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 8, 2022
