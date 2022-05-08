 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 274! Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live stream!

Filed under:

UFC 274: Pros react to Charles Oliveira’s wild fight, submission win over Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Charles Oliveira finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.
Charles Oliveira finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In a wild one-rounder, Charles Oliveira scored another finish at UFC 274. After trading shots against Justin Gaethje, ‘Do Bronx’ knocked his opponent down and locked in a deep rear-naked choke to secure the win in the second part of the round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

In This Stream

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 22 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...