UFC 274: Pros react to Carla Esparza’s win, uneventful title fight against Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza is now two for two against Rose Namajunas. At UFC 274, ‘Cookie Monster’ reclaimed the strawweight belt with a split decision win following a rather uneventful twnety five minutes. On Twitter, professional fighters shared their thoughts on the contest.
Strawweight time! Let’s see what happens! #UFC274— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) May 8, 2022
Let’s go Thug Rose! You got this chica. #UFC274— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) May 8, 2022
Wow that was a really really bad round!— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
Need a Rose finish right here— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 8, 2022
Let’s goooo Rose!!! Sat next to her at weigh ins for my debut and gave her a piece of gum soo we’re practically best friends. LFGGGGG ROSE #UFC274— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 8, 2022
Chess match @CarlaEsparza1 #thugrose #UFC274— tim means (@MeansTim) May 8, 2022
So far we have seen 10 minutes of kata/simulated fighting from Esparza/Namajunas.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 8, 2022
Turn on the purge music and send in some backstage fighters for a royal rumble #UFC274— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022
Waiting for the next fight like#UFC274 pic.twitter.com/Jzjqjbne5m— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 8, 2022
If I have fight like that I will retire from mma— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) May 8, 2022
Yoooo,— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 8, 2022
Even the cameramen are scratching and shaking their heads at this fight...#UFC274
Maybe a little pride style encouragement… FIGHT!— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022
I feel like im watching a capoeira match. Jesus this is the worst fight ever! #UFC274— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2022
What just happened #UFC274— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 8, 2022
wtf— Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) May 8, 2022
Neither Carla nor Rose could’ve been upset about that decision.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 8, 2022
Damn. Rose and Charles both lost their belts in the most ridiculous way.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022
I rather watch a Jiu jitsu match on the 50/50 for 10min than watch Namajunas x Esparza again— Augusto Tanquinho (@tanquinhojj) May 8, 2022
Yeahh! Congrats Carla, but now we have some business to do! Enjoy your belt and wedding because I’ll see you again! September October? Just give me a day and location! A big rematch! Let’s gooo!! #UFC274 #UFC @ufc— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) May 8, 2022
This wouldn’t happen with open scoring— Grant KGD Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) May 8, 2022
Loading comments...