UFC 274: Pros react to Carla Esparza’s win, uneventful title fight against Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas at UFC 274. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Carla Esparza is now two for two against Rose Namajunas. At UFC 274, ‘Cookie Monster’ reclaimed the strawweight belt with a split decision win following a rather uneventful twnety five minutes. On Twitter, professional fighters shared their thoughts on the contest.

