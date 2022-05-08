UFC 274 results: Charles Oliveira gets dropped, rallies to submit Justin Gaethje

The top of the UFC 274 billing was the setting where we got an intense fire fight for as long as it lasted. Charles Oliveira got dropped on two occasions, but rallied to knockdown Justin Gaethje and sink a rear-naked choke and get the tap— all in the opening round. Due to Oliveira missing weight, he was unable to walk out of UFC 274 as the promotion’s lightweight champion, but he has won 11 fights in a row, and is still the people’s champ. Aside from the scale, who will be next for Chuckie Olives?

Oliveira opened the bout with a crisp right hand that wobbled Gaethje right away. Justin responded with some leg kicks, and then dropped Oliveira with a big right hand. Oliveira stood up just to get knocked right back down by another hefty punch. A cut was opened up around the left eye of Oliveira, but he stood up and continued to return fire. We then saw Charles pull guard, but Gaethje wasn’t having it and stood right up. That’s when Oliveira scored a knockdown on Gaethje with a right hand, and instantly jumped on the back. Gaethje avoided a triangle, but couldn’t escape a rare-naked choke and tapped out.

Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje by submission (RNC) at 3:22 of round 1: Lightweight