UFC 274 results: Carla Esparza reclaims strawweight title from Rose Namajunas in underwhelming dud

We unfortunately got a big fat dud in the UFC 274 co-main event when the strawweight’s inaugural champ, Carla Esparza, reclaimed the title after nearly eight years by winning one of the most pedestrian decisions possible in her rematch with Rose Namajunas.

Namajunas got on her bike right away, using her footwork to stay away and not close the distance for the wrestler in Esparza. To everyone’s dismay, a whole lot of nothing went on that round. Rose was more stationary in the second, and Esparza found a window to shoot in for a takedown. Namajunas didn’t allow it, though, and hit a hip heist to avoid being grounded. Carla did land a leg kick, but that’s really all that happened in the second.

The third round started slow as well, but Esparza did attempt a another takedown early on. She didn’t get it, but it was something. The fourth frame saw Esparza actually land a takedown, but tried to instantly take the back and lost the position as a result. Minutes later, Carla did it again, but the champ quickly scrambled up and landed a right hand. The final round witnessed Rose open up a little, throwing more punches and standing more in the pocket. Namajunas did hit a blast double at the end of the round, which was something.

There’s really not much else to say about this, other than it’s over and done with.

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48): Strawweight Title