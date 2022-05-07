‘WTF did we just witness’ - Pros react to Michael Chandler’s brutal front kick KO of Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler scored the biggest finish of his Octagon career at UFC 274. After a back-and-forth first round against Tony Ferguson, ‘Iron’ caught his opponent with a perfect fronk kick early into the second, which knocked ‘El Cucuy’ out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
I picked chandler to win but I’m rooting for Tony !! #UFC274— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
Damn Insane 1st Rd for Ferg vs Chandler. 10-9 Chandler— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
Tough round. Chandler on top but Ferguson did all the damage from bottom. Let’s go RD 2 #UFC274— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
Wooooooooooooooooooooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022
Holy Hell!!!!— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
Holy shit!!!! #UFC274— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 8, 2022
OH. MY. GOD. #UFC274— Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) May 8, 2022
Holy hell. No one saw that coming— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022
Damn Channy boy— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022
Chandler better win. He makes me look worse the more he loses lmao #UFC274— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) May 8, 2022
Wow #UFC274— Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) May 8, 2022
Bellator baby @BellatorMMA— Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) May 8, 2022
Sparked. #UFC274— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) May 8, 2022
That was wild #UFC274— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022
Wowww!! #UFC274— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) May 8, 2022
That was scary the way he went down #UFC274— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 8, 2022
Absolutely reckless approach yet again from Chandler but he just KO’ed Ferguson cold, woah! I hope Ferguson is ok, absolutely brutal. Uppercut style front kick to the jaw!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 8, 2022
Michael Chandler with the clean work ! WHEW #UFC274— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022
Wtf did we just witness God damn what a highlight reel KO for Chandler!! #ufc274— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) May 8, 2022
That was crazy!! #UFC274— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) May 8, 2022
WOW #ufc274— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) May 8, 2022
