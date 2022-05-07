 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘WTF did we just witness’ - Pros react to Michael Chandler’s brutal front kick KO of Tony Ferguson

Michael Chander scored a highlight reel KO at UFC 274. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler scored the biggest finish of his Octagon career at UFC 274. After a back-and-forth first round against Tony Ferguson, ‘Iron’ caught his opponent with a perfect fronk kick early into the second, which knocked ‘El Cucuy’ out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

