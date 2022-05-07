 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stream UFC 274! Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live stream!

Filed under:

UFC 274: Pros react to Randy Brown and Ovince Saint Preux’s split decision wins

Randy Brown and Ovince Saint Preux scored close wins at 274. On Twitter, pros reacted to the bouts.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Ovince Saint Preux defeated Mauricio Rua at UFC 274.
Ovince Saint Preux defeated Mauricio Rua at UFC 274.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a couple of close bouts to start the UFC 274 main card, Randy Brown and Ovince Saint Preux had to work hard for their wins. Firstly, ‘Rude Boy’ edged out Khaos Williams via split decision, while ‘OSP’ got the same result against former champion Mauricio Rua. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both matches.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Mauricio Rua

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

In This Stream

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 22 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...