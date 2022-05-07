UFC 274: Pros react to Randy Brown and Ovince Saint Preux’s split decision wins

In a couple of close bouts to start the UFC 274 main card, Randy Brown and Ovince Saint Preux had to work hard for their wins. Firstly, ‘Rude Boy’ edged out Khaos Williams via split decision, while ‘OSP’ got the same result against former champion Mauricio Rua. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to both matches.
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Mauricio Rua
It's crazy to see Shogun fighting right now. Salute to the OG. #UFC274— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) May 8, 2022
I’m down with O S P #ufc274— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 8, 2022
Look at this legend go. I’m rooting for SHOGUN ! #UFC274— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
Shogun is such a legend his pride run was crazy! #UFC274— Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 8, 2022
1sr 2 rounds are so close. 19-19 is the most likely scenario now.— Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022
@ShogunRua was main event in my first @ufc fight in 2014 and he was an OG already— noad lahat (@Neo_MMA) May 8, 2022
Fucking legend #UFC274Live
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams
Main card, let’s gooo!! #UFC274— Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) May 8, 2022
Khaos has all the power behind those hands #UFC274— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 8, 2022
Big up my fellow Jamaican Randy Brown . #UFC274— Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) May 8, 2022
Randy needs to keep it simple he’s landing simple— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022
These 2 are going to war. What a fight !! #UFC274— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 8, 2022
I thought judges were gonna rip Rude Boy off there. Good fight but I had him winning 2 and 3. #UFC274— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 8, 2022
Good fight @ufc Randy Brown vs Kaos Williams— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022
Great fight!!! #UFC274— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 8, 2022
Let’s gooo!!! Rude Bwoy!! #UFC274— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022
