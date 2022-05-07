UFC 274: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP — ‘Oliveira vs Gaethje’ Commentary

KinJoin us Saturday, May 7th, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 274 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

The UFC is showcasing a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 274 PPV event. The first title fight in our Main Event will be a collision between now ‘former’ UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira, who was scheduled to defend his belt against Former Interim Lightweight Champion and #1 ranked contender, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

Oliveira, the Brazilian native, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil, holding records for the most submissions wins at 15, the most finishes at 18, and 12 POTN Bonus Awards. Having had the belt stripped due to his weigh-in fiasco, if Oliveira wins tonight he will become the number one contender to the vacant Lightweight Championship and will have to fight the next challenger for the title belt to be his again in the future. He is coming off his first title defense against Former Interim Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who now fights as the main event card opener.

‘The Highlight’, fighting out of Colorado, is a two-time Arizona State Champion and NCAA Division All-American Wrestler, who went on to become WSOF Lightweight Champion prior to his career in the UFC. His UFC record to date includes 23 wins out of 26 bouts. His finishes include 19 by knockout, one by submission. He is coming off a Fight of the Night performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 268, that was considered to be Fight of the Year. Due to Oliveira missing weight, if Gaethje wins tonight he is able to secure the title.

In our second title fight of the night, we will have the battle for the Strawweight Championship. “Thug’ Rose Namajunas, holding a (11-4 record, fighting out of Colorado as well and the distinction of two-time and current Strawweight Champion. She intends to solidify her claim as the UFC Strawweight Champion, after her title defense victory over Zhang via Split Decision. Holding black belts in Taekwondo, Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Rose has 11 wins; two by knockout, five by submission and four by decision.

Meanwhile, the #2 ranked contender, Carla ‘Cookie Monster’ Esparza, is holding a 18-6 record, fighting out of California. She holds a brown belt in BJJ and her finishes include four knockouts, and four submissions. She has had stints during her career with Bellator, XFC & MEC Sports, Invicta FC, was a Silver Medalist in the Women’s Blue Belt Division at the 2013 IBJJF Pans; and she was a TUF winner, defeating Rose in their first bout on December 12, 2014, via rear-naked choke in the third round, becoming UFC Strawweight Champion, and earning a POTN Bonus Award. She is currently coming off a TKO victory and another POTN Bonus in her bout with Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt, heading into this rematch.

Also on the PPV card, we have Lightweights ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler vs. Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson going to war in what is sure to be a barn burner. Neither of these guys know how to put on a boring fight. Chandler, the former Bellator Champion from Nashville is fighting out of Florida, holding the distinction of being ranked #5 in the division, with a storied career record of 22-7. Ferguson, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, is currently ranked #7 in the division with 8 submission finishes and 12 knockout finishes under his belt. Despite being on a three-fight losing skid, Ferguson has a legitimate shot at beating Chandler in this bout.

Meanwhile, legendary fighters, Ovince St. Preux and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will clash in a Heavyweight bout on the main card. right after our main card opener; which features fan favorite, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone going up against the impressive Joe Lauzon . This will have been preceded by ten, yes ten, preliminary bouts, which have great promise to produce some exciting finishes throughout the evening.

In other words, UFC 274 can’t start soon enough! Admit it, you’re interested ... and you’re potentially invested in this...

Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 274 fight card right. Tonight's show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with six Early Preliminary card fights on UFC Fight Pass, which should commence around 5:30PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8PM. ET. Finally, the main card will air on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10PM/7PM ETPT

Here’s a look at the UFC 274: ‘Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAY 7 — 10PM/7PM ETPT

14. UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (32-8) vs. Justin Gaethje (23-3)

13. UFC Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (11-4) vs. Carla Esparza (18-6)

12. 155lbs: Michael Chandler (22-7) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-6)

11. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (25-16) vs. Mauricio Rua (27-12)

11. 155lbs: Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15)

10. 170lbs: Randy Brown (14-4) vs. Khaos Williams (13-2)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT

9. 170lbs: Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) vs. Danny Roberts (18-5)

8. 145lbs: Macy Chiasson (7-2) vs. Norma Dumont (7-1)

7. 125lbs: Brandon Royval (13-6) vs. Matt Schnell (15-6)

With the loss of the Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon fight off the PPV having been replaced by the former featured prelim between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams, it is unclear at this time, if any of the Early Prelims will be bumped off the UFC Fight Pass portion of the event into the featured EPSN+ Prelims portion of the card or not.

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30pm/2:30pm ET&PT

6. 265lbs: Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-7)

5. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-5)

4. 125lbs: Tracy Cortez (9-1) vs. Melissa Gato (8-0)

3. 125lbs: Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-3)

2. 115lbs: Lupita Godinez (7-2) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (14-2)

1. 135lbs: Journey Newson (9-3) vs. Fernie Garcia (10-1)

