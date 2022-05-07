UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 6 - Oliveira loses the title on the scale

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start with Trevor Wittman and Justin Gaethje. Kamaru Usman is there too. Light workout and weight cut. Usman says it’s cliche, but Gaethje looks “pretty damn good”.

Up in Carla Esparza’s room, her fiance has sent her flowers and she thanks him. She doesn’t need to cut much weight. It’s been over seven years. Colin Oyama thinks they’re both much better fighters.

Weigh-in time. Uh oh. Thug Rose is up first. 115. Gaethje next. 155. Esparza is 115. They say Oliveira is 156. They get the box and he’s 155.5. He comes back and misses again. Both Jorge Patino and Trevor Whitman are confused. Oliveira tries to explain to the media.

Ceremonial weigh-ins. Chandler and Ferguson are intense but respectful. Rose and Esparza are the same. Oliveira and Gaethje are charged up but keep it civil.

That’s it! UFC 274 goes down in a few short hours in Phoenix.