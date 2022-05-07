UFC 274 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘She’s the OG of the team’

UFC 274 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Phoenix, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Michael Chandler, who describes this typical day of fight week. A lot of media, and light workout. He loves it. Henri Hooft says that all of his UFC fights so far have been big. They respect Tony Ferguson.

Up in Carla Esparza’s room, she’s getting in a light workout. Her team says she didn’t complain when she was overlooked for a title shot a couple of times, but now she’s going to take advantage of the chance. And they point out that she’s an intense individual.

Over to were Rose Namajunas is working out. She’s getting a sweat in before weight cut day. Justin Gaethje’s weight is on point so they can have a little more fun. He hits a standing backflip.

Daniel Cormier talks to Rose Namajunas about what she can take from the first fight with Esparza. She thinks it’s the growth since then, that she’s grown more than Esparza.

Press conference time. Charles Oliveira says he doesn’t care if he gets booed, it doesn’t change the experience. The crowd cheers for Gaethje. War doesn’t involve talking, says Gaethje. They don’t show Ferguson’s criticism of fighter pay. Shocker. Ferguson makes fun of Kamaru Usman’s Imanari rolls. Chandler laughs, and talks up Ferguson. Rose gets cheered big. She has no animosity towards Carla, it’s a fight against herself.

Staredowns. Ferguson with the ankle pick. Rose and Carla are respectful, as are Do Bronx and The Highlight. Intense though.

UFC 274 goes down TONIGHT in Phoenix.